CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,630.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $967,200.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $35.69 on Thursday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

