CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $342,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,730.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 30th, Peter Maag sold 18,182 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $637,642.74.
- On Tuesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,630.00.
- On Friday, June 5th, Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 19th, Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $967,200.00.
NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $35.69 on Thursday. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CareDx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.
