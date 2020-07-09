Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by AltaCorp Capital

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.14.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX opened at C$27.38 on Monday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.62.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$504.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.