Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

