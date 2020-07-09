Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $148.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s previous close.

NVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $74.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $50.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 72.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.