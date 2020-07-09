Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Director Acquires C$15,587.79 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 667 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$15,587.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,382,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,681,642.44.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08.

CNQ stock opened at C$22.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.95.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

