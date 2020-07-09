Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $395,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,009 shares of company stock worth $28,872,089 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,652,000 after buying an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,813,000 after buying an additional 265,835 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 950,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 215,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 668,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 328,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

