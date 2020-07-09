Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 1,119.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

