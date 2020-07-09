Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

