Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.
Shares of CSQ stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.68.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
