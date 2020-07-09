Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Receives C$24.88 Average PT from Analysts

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.88.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

CAE stock opened at C$20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. CAE has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.93.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

