Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cadiz by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cadiz by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

