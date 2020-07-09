Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives $15.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

