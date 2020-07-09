C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,602,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

