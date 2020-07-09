Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.49. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 152,678 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 103.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,100,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

