Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $40.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

