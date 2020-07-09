Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brookline Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $731.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 138,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.