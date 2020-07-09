Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.