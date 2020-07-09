Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 150.18

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 150.18.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a SEK 118 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 170 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 140 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

VOLV.B stock opened at SEK 153.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 145.42. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

