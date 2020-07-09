Brokerages Set Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Target Price at $29.57

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several brokerages have commented on TBIO. ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.60 on Monday. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,289,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 192,634 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Translate Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Translate Bio by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

