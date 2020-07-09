Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $165.25

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,354.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

