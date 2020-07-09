Brokerages Set bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $102.00

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,531.04% and a negative return on equity of 60.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $70,710. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

