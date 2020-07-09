Brokerages Set Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) PT at $29.63

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $221,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.0% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $23.10 on Monday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

