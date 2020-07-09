Brokerages Set AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.67.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

