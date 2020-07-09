Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other PAR Technology news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAR opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $565.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.47.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

