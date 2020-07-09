Brokerages Anticipate Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novagold Resources.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NG opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novagold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.