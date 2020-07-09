Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 47,662 Shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,628,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,737,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $120,425.68.

OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

