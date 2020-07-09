Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 3,010 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

