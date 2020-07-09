Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 3,010 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $362,373.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.90. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $176.98.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.