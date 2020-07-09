Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 93,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

