BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $2,705,607.25 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $2,705,607.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $178,196.50.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $2,469,192.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $45,991.40.

Shares of BBIO opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.