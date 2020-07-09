Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

BDGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $395.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,962.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles I. Massoud purchased 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

