BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

BRFS opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BRF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BRF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.