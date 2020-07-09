Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 110,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 92,398 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

