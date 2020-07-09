Bogart Wealth LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

