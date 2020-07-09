Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $330,660.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Nicholas Lydon sold 4,125 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Lydon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93.

BPMC opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.09. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

