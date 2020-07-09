bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly Sells 443 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of bluebird bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $28,433.76.

BLUE stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.99) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,812,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,751,000 after buying an additional 996,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

