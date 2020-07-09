Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

