Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCOR. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Blucora by 99,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 606,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 229,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

