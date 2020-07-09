BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock worth $149,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $557.61 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

