BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Shares of BSTC opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.89. BioSpecifics Technologies has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 61.80%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.