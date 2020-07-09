BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

