BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of BioNano Genomics stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $39.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.53. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,212.64% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

