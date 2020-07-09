BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,904,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,334,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and sold 941,409 shares worth $13,709,990. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

