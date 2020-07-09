BidaskClub Lowers The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) to Sell

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DRI stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

