BidaskClub Downgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Hold

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNKD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares in the company, valued at $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 152,101 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.