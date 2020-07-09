BidaskClub Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

KALU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of KALU opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.39. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $73,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,254 shares of company stock valued at $710,883. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,398,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $10,236,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 135,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,447,000 after acquiring an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 241,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,718 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

