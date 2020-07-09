BidaskClub Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Buy

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $266,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares in the company, valued at $861,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,393 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.