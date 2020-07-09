BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.25 million, a PE ratio of 260.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

