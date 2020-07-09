BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Receives $6.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BEST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

BEST stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. BEST has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.61.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BEST by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BEST by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

