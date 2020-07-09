Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,791,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

