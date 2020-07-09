Benchmark Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cinedigm stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.42% of Cinedigm as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.