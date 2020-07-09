Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after purchasing an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.53.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

